‘Ginisang sibuyas!’: Customs burns down smuggled onions worth Php13.5M

The Bureau of Customs-Port of Cagayan de Oro (BOC-CDO) destroyed and burned P13.5 million worth of smuggled onions from China.

The BOC said the shipment arrived at the Mindanao Container Terminal Sub-port on August 10 and was declared as “cream cheese” and “frozen puff pastries”.

However, after receiving an intelligence report, Atty. Elvira Cruz, District Collector of the Port of CDO, issued an alert order against the shipment.

Upon checking, it was discovered that the shipment actually contained smuggled onions, violating the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act for misdeclaration.

A case for violation of the CMTA will be filed against the consignee of the smuggled goods.

The onions were brought to the facility of Terra Cycliq Corporation in Bukidnon where they were incinerated and buried in a pit inside the destruction facility.

Cruz warned unscrupulous importers that misdeclaration of goods defrauds the government of its rightful revenues. (NM)