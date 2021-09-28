Duterte to consider public opinion on VP bid- Palace

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that President Rodrigo Duterte will consider the recent public survey showing concerns on his vice presidential bid.

“The President is sensitive to the sentiments of the public, but we should rather wait for his decision,” Roque said.

A recent Social Weather Stations Survey showed that around 60% of Filipinos believe that Duterte’s run for VP will violate the constitution.

RELATED STORY: Duterte formally accepts nomination to run for Vice President in 2022 elections

Some 39% said that Duterte should continue holding pubic while 1% did not respond on the survey.

Duterte has formally signed his nomination as vice president by the ruling party PDP-Laban ahead of the 2022 elections.

The PDP-Laban Cusi faction releases a photo of Duterte signing the Certificate of Nomination Acceptance (CONA) to confirm his acceptance.

“I want to see the continuity of the efforts even though I may not be the one giving the direction. Baka makatulong lang ako,” Duterte said.

READ ON: ‘Tatakbo akong bise presidente’: Duterte confirms vice presidential bid

The faction also formally endorsed Go to run for president. But the senator declined the endorsement.

“Ito rin ang rason kung bakit nagdesisyon akong hindi mag-attend ng ating pagpupulong dahil ayokong magkaroon pa ng maling kahulugan ang pagpunta ko roon. I have already respectfully declined your endorsement through a letter I sent last week. I am hoping that the party will continue to respect my decision,” Go said in a statement.

The next step for Duterte would be for him to file his certificate of candidacy before the Commission on Elections in October. (TDT)