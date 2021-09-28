Latest News

Duterte laments alleged violation of human rights of Pharmally officials 

ARMAN BAYLON/ PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

President Rodrigo Duterte has criticized senators anew. This time, he accused them of depriving resource persons due process. 

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee detained a Pharmally Pharmaceuticals executive for supposedly being evasive in his answers late last week. 

In a speech on Monday, Duterte said he wants to hear what human rights advocates have to say on the treatment of Pharmally director Linconn Ong. 

“So ang human rights gusto kong marinig kung ano rin ‘yong sinasabi. The Constitution really provides that no person shall be deprived of life, liberty of property without due process of law,” Duterte said.

“Is there a due process of law if you already have the preconceived answer?” he added.

Duterte added that senators should not assume resource persons are lying. 

“Dahil ba hindi niyo nakuha ang sagot na gusto niyong marinig sa isang resource person, ikukulong ninyo…? Is that how uncivilized Congress works? Takutan ba ito?” he asked.

Duterte went as far as comparing the ongoing senate probe with martial law. 

“Akala ko ba ayaw ng mga tao sa Pilipinas ng martial law? Eh tingnan niyo ginagawa ng Senado. It’s more than martial law. Buti pa martial law dalhin ka pa sa korte ng military… At least there is a court hearing,” he added.

