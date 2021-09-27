Woman gets AED 500,000 payout for unwanted surgery in Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal ruled that a woman be compensated with AED 500,000 for an unwanted surgery for constipation.

The Court held that the amount of compensation awarded to the female patient should be increased from AED 300,000 to AED 500,000 in view of the damages she sustained during a surgical operation she underwent for treatment of constipation and difficulty in defecation.

The woman had filed a lawsuit against a hospital and a doctor seeking that the court pay them AED 7 million plus delayed interest at 12 per cent.

After she underwent the operation, she suffered subsequently from multiple complications and later went to another hospital and underwent another operation to correct the medical error that occurred in the first operation.

The first hospital was found to have performed an unwanted operation which resulted in many substantial damages to the abdominal wall and the internal anal sphincter by 50 per cent.