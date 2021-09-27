POLO Abu Dhabi, IBP Nueva Ecija chapter address OFW concerns on PH laws via free webinar

The Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Abu Dhabi (POLO Abu Dhabi) and the Integrated Bar of the Philippines – Nueva Ecija Chapter (IBP-Nueva Ecija) actively responded and addressed common questions of OFWs in the UAE regarding Philippine law during their successful webinar titled ‘Gabay sa mga Batas ng Pilipinas’ held last September 24, Friday.

Held under the auspices of the Philippine Embassy in the UAE, the joint project discussed important matters that OFWs often ask at POLO on queries including the use of their maiden name among married overseas Filipinas, questions on inheritance, as well as properties and titling.

Labor Attache Atty. Manuel Dimaano hopes that OFWs were able to get a clearer grasp on their personal issues following examples that were cited by the experts from IBP-Nueva Ecija.

“Many OFWs often come to the POLO to get guidance not just on their labor concerns in the UAE, but also on their personal matters that they wish to resolve back home. For those OFWs who have labor-related problems or concerns in UAE, you may contact POLO Abu Dhabi through our hotline numbers stated in our website,” said Atty. Dimaano.

Atty. Chrisel Hipolito-Aguilar, Atty. Ethel Catherine Jean Angeles and Atty. Bryan Mina discussed matters pertaining to Persons and Family Relations. Atty. Dick Fernandez, Atty. Christgilda Villaroman-Catahan, and Atty. Jose Maria Ceasar San Pedro addressed inquiries on acquiring properties, titling, and other concerns on real estate and succession, while Atty. Maria Carmela Wenceslao and Atty. Jo Anne Padilla clarified issues on Labor Claims on POEA-Processed workers.

The officers of IBP-Nueva Ecija assure that their doors are open for OFWs who will seek guidance on their concerns related to Philippine laws and they can be reached through their fb page and email address.

“Base sa sinabi ng presidente ng IBP-Nueva Ecija, bukas ang kanilang tanggapan sa mga OFWs na nagnanais mabigyang linaw at solusyon ang kanilang mga problemag may kinalaman sa batas sa Pilipinas para magabayan sila sa tamang proseso. Maaaring nilang idulog ang kanilang mga katanungan sa pamamagitan ng IBP-NE FB page at email address. Sa mga problemang may kinalaman naman sa batas ukol sa trabaho dito sa UAE ay maaari silang makipagugnayan sa aming tanggapan sa POLO Abu Dhabi sa pamamagitan ng aming mga hotline numbers na makikita sa aming website,” said Atty. Dimaano.

The ‘Gabay sa mga Batas ng Pilipinas’ webinar was made possible through the close collaboration of IBP-Nueva Ecija Chapter President Atty. Olive Jane S. Manuel-Cornejo and the cooperation of the Bayanihan Council in Abu Dhabi through its president, Engr. Renante Abellanosa.

Assistant Labor Attache Jesus Vicente Magsaysay II and Atty. Atty. Mauryne Fe Urbano-Balmeo of the IBP Nueva Ecija Chapter facilitated the webinar.

Rewatch the webinar here: