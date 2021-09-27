No plans of ‘sliding down’ to VP post – Isko Moreno

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno says that he has no plans of sliding down to the vice presidential post amid the ongoing unity talks among opposition candidates.

Moreno has announced his presidential bid for the 2022 elections last week with Dr. Willie Ong as his running mate.

RELATED STORY: Isko Moreno formally joins 2022 presidential race

“Ayoko ng tsubi-tsubibong buhay. Kaya tayo nagkakandaloko-loko, dahil sa flip-flopping,” he said in an interview.

“We are in a pandemic, and people need decisiveness. Our lives get more challenging because of that kind of character,” he added.

Moreno also vows to stick with Ong as his running mate even if their first choice was Senator Grace Poe.

READ ON: Isko Moreno not keen on political revenge, jailing enemies

“I am happy and grateful for Dr. Willie, that he said yes to be my running mate,” he said.

Moreno said he will continue to talk with a possible coalition including those from the Duterte administration. (TDT)