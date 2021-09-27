Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Man dies after consuming 1.5-liters of soda in 10 minutes

Staff Report

A man passed away in China after downing a 1.5-liter bottle of Coca-Cola in just ten minutes.

The man allegedly drank the soda to stay hydrated as the weather was hot on that day. However, the man later complained of swollen stomach and severe pain and went to the Chaoyang Hospital in Beijing, reported Daily Mail.

According to experts, the man was having an elevated heart rate, low blood pressure when he arrived at the hospital. The man died 18 hours later.

The experts said the man had a gas buildup in his body which started in his intestines and traveled to his liver, causing him to go into hepatic ischemia or “shock liver.”

The doctors attempted to cure the man but he already experienced severe damage to his liver.

British professor Nathan Davies, however, does not believe that the man died due to consuming the drink, but rather due to a bacterial infection. (NM)

