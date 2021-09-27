‘Hindi na nag-uusap’: Janella Salvador admits strained relationship with Julia Barretto

Janella Salvador admits that her relationship with friend Julia Barretto has been strained by some issues.

Janella was asked in a Youtube vlog about her relationship with Julia.

The actress was taken by surprised by the question but later on explained the status of her relationship with Julia.

“And there was an issue before na di ko na sasabihin kung ano, pero alam niyo na yun,” Janella said.

Janella said that Julia reached out to her early this year when she revealed her pregnancy.

“Nag-reach out siya nung nalaman niyang buntis ako.Sinendan niya ako ng balloons ta’s nag-thank you ako. Pero di na nag-progress yung friendship namin,” she said.

Janella said that she is not closing her doors on renewing their ties.

“Pero open naman ako in the future if we cross paths again, then why not? Pero right now, di pa kami nag-uusap,” Janella said.

It’s unclear on which issue Janella was referring to but it can be recalled that Julia unfollowed Janella and ex-boyfriend Joshua Garcia when the two teamed up in the series ‘The Killer Bride’. (TDT)