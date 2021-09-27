Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Filipino seaman gets Php6.9M due to job-related permanent disability

Staff Report

The Court of Appeals (CA) has granted $136,410 (Php 6.9M) as a permanent disability award to a Filipino seaman who had met with an accident in 2018 while working as an oiler on a vessel that rendered him incapable to work.

The CA upheld the January 24, 2020 ruling issued by the Panel of Voluntary Arbitrators (PVA) in favor of Reynaldo V. Dimaunahan.

The PVA had directed KJCM Maritime Corporation (KJCM) and its foreign principal, Navios Shipmanagement, Inc., and Arturo M. Paculdar to pay the award, including a 10 percent attorney’s fees.

The CA however excluded Paculdar from the payment of the award as he was an employee of petitioner KJCM Maritime Corporation.

The Court held that Dimaunahan’s injury resulted from the accident that rendered him incapable of performing his usual work as a seaman making him entitled to the permanent and total disability benefits.

It was on May 28, 2018, Dimaunahan was hired by KJCM for its foreign principal, Navios Shipmanagement, as an oiler for nine months with a basic monthly salary of $627 and nearly a month later o June 23 while working inside the engine room of the vessel he slipped and fell from a ladder and incurred injuries on his lower back and left knee.

Later after a medical consultation in Australia where he was diagnosed with lumbosacral spine and left knee injuries he was declared unfit to work. (AW)

