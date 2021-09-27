DOLE to talk to Canada, Russia, China, Thailand to open more opportunities for displaced OFWs due to COVID-19

The Philippine Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) will prefer to deploy the overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) abroad who have lost jobs in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Labor Secretary Silvestre ‘Bebot’ Bello III said the DOLE will prioritize OFWs who lost their jobs since the start of the pandemic and are set to enter into agreements with Canada, Russia, China, and even Bangkok.

The Bilateral Labor Agreements (BLAs) are being formalized to govern deployment, labor cooperation on the protection and promotion of rights and welfare of OFWs.

Bello advised Filipino workers to continue honing their skills while in the Philippines, adding that 702,000 OFWs were repatriated and have been reunited with their families after undergoing the required quarantine protocols.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), an attached agency of DOLE, leads in providing various assistance to OFWs and children of OFWs are also receiving aid through scholarship grants under OFW Dependent Scholarship Program (ODSP), an educational assistance of P 20,000 per school year to qualified dependent of an active member OFW whose salary is not more than $ 600. (AW)