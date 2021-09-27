Latest NewsNewsTFT News

138,000 OFWs get vaccination certificates

More than 138,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have so far secured COVID-19 vaccination certificates from the government, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) reported.

According to DICT Undersecretary Manny Caintic, the number reported was from the government launched the application for the vaccination certificate earlier this month.

Caintic said that so far, they have received 225,000 requests through the VaxCertPH website.

RELATED STORY: DICT clarifies that VaxCertPH will not replace BOQ’s yellow cards

Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are among those currently being given priority for the Philippines’ digital vaccination certificate system—or VaxCertPH—which can be used as proof of vaccination.

But how can OFWs apply for such?

OFWs can apply by going to the VaxCertPH portal at https://vaxcert.doh.gov.ph/ and providing required details such as vaccination information. This will be matched with the information from the Vaccination Information Management System (VIMS) which were provided by the LGUs.

READ ON: Davao set to issue COVID vaccination certificates online

Once done, the applicant can download, save, and print the certificate.

There are also means available for those who do not have internet resources as applicants can also seek the help of their respective LGUs. Certain LGUs also have physical VaxCertPH registration centers available. (NM)

