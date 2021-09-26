UAE administers 200 doses of COVID-19 vaccines per 100 people

The United Arab Emirates has breached another milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination program.

UAE says that its distribution rate is now at 200.67 doses per 100 people.

This means that the number of vaccines administered in the UAE is double its population.

Statistics from the UAE’s health sector show that the UAE has given 19.8 million doses with 71,886 doses recorded in the last 24 hours.

“This is in line with the ministry’s plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccines to all members of society and part of efforts to reach acquired immunity…which will help reduce the number of cases and control the Covid-19 virus,” the Ministry of Health and Prevention said.

COVID-19 cases have dramatically dropped as well by over 60 percent in the last month.

The UAE is also all out in giving booster shots to combat the emergence of new variants. (TDT)