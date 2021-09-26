Study shows vaccinated pregnant women pass COVID-19 antibodies to their babies

A new study showed that pregnant women who received their mRNA COVID-19 vaccines can pass their antibodies to their babies.

In a study published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology MFM, Pfizer, and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines trigger the production of antibodies and blood proteins that keep people from getting infected.

The new study showed that 35 newborn babies whose mothers were vaccinated with the two brands of COVID-19 vaccines were found to have protective antibodies at birth.

Antibodies can be produced as part of the natural immune response against the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports so far only 23 percent of pregnant women have been vaccinated.

“Studies continue to reinforce the importance of vaccines during pregnancy and their power to protect two lives at once by preventing severe illness in both mothers and babies,” Ashley S. Roman, MD, director of the Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine and the Silverman Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at NYU Langone Health said. She is also one of the study’s principal investigators.

“If babies could be born with antibodies, it could protect them in the first several months of their lives, when they are most vulnerable,” Roman added. (TDT)