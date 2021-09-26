Newlywed wife suffers from LPG explosion, dies after 14 days

The post of Jeff Avila on Facebook is now going rounds online after sharing his grief over the fate of his wife Alysa Mariz.

Jeff wrote that Alysa died last September 24 after days of being hospitalized.

Jeff shared that an LPG exploded last September 10 in their apartment at Casimiro Town Homes, Barangay Daniel Fajardo, Las Piñas City.

RELATED STORY: Dreams of OFW family in UAE shattered after pregnant wife died due to COVID-19 complications

The apartment was heavily damaged after the explosion and they were fortunate to leave the house after the incident.

Jeff said that they seldom use the LPG and it could probably be damaged because of rats.

“Grabe, Napakabilis ng pangyayari Love! Hindi ko maimagine na ganito ang mangyayari sating dalawa. Sobrang nanghihinayang ako kasi bago palang tayo nagsisimula bilang mag-asawa. 2 months palang tayo ngayon,” Jeff wroteZ

He said that the last words Alysa mentioned to him was the number 24

“Kaya pala love, nung magkausap tayo kahapon(sept.23) pinilit mo parin makapagsalita kahit hirap na hirap ka na at ang nabanggit mo lang ay 24, kaya lalo ako naiyak kasi sa hirap ng sitwasyon mo naisip mo pa na monthsary natin ngayon sa kasal..tas ito rin pala yung huling araw ng buhay mo. Grabe lang love..

#JULY 24, 2O21- WEDDING DATE

#MARCH 24, 1995- BIRTHDAY MO

#SEPTEMBER 24, 2021- ito na pala yung huling araw mo,” he said.

READ ON: Husband and wife of 70 years die on the same day

Jeff said that they have so many dreams ahead of them as newlyweds but he will try to take care of Alysa’s loved ones.

“Ang dami dami pa natin pangarap na gustong abutin na magkasama. Pero naglaho ang lahat. Pero wag ka mag alala love sikapin ko parin na tuparin lahat yun. And yung last na bilin mo na wag ko pababayaan si mama yolly.. Yes, love pangako yun. Walang magbabago don dahil ang mama mo ay magulang ko narin. Hindi ko rin sya pabayaan gaya ng pag aalaga ko sayo,” he said.

Alysa fought for two weeks after sustaining severe injuries but she succumbed to death on September 24. (TDT)