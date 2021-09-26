Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai fifth-best city in the world – report

Dubai ranked ahead of cities like Tokyo, Singapore, and Los Angeles and made it to the fifth best city in the world.

The top four cities in the Resonance Consultancy’s World’s Best Cities Report 2021 are London, Paris, New York, and Moscow.

The global report which explored urban centers and covers a city’s safety, neighborhoods, attractions, and landmarks, places Dubai as an “alluring blend of over-the-top experiences, Arab heritage, and luxury shopping”.

In a tweet by the Government of Dubai Media Office on Sunday, it said one can experience a number of attractions in Dubai. “ You can ride the elevator to the top of the world’s tallest building for a bird’s-eye view, bet on the ponies at the world’s richest horse race and pose for photos in front of the world’s tallest choreographed fountains. These experiences are not by accident: the city reinvented itself yet again throughout the 2010s … to an international tourism and business destination. That has helped attract the highest proportion of foreign-born population of any city worldwide, and they’re a sharp crowd, ranking #23 for Educational Attainment globally.”

As per the report Dubai ranks as the planet’s safest city despite “all this economic development and influx” of new residents “is truly astonishing”.

The report listed the attractions that are coming up in the city including an iconic Museum of the Future; the world’s largest observation wheel, Ain Dubai; and a new John Wick roller coaster, part of the Motiongate Dubai theme park.

The Resonance Consultancy ranks the world’s best cities with populations of more than a million and uses a combination of statistical performance and qualitative evaluations by locals and visitors in 24 areas. (AW)

