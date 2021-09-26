DOLE vows more jobs for displaced OFWs

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello assures that the labor department is working towards enhanced deployment and protection of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

Bello said that DOLE is now forging many bilateral agreements with countries of destinations to open up more opportunities for OFWs who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the meantime, we are creating more employment destinations for overseas Filipino workers. That’s the reason why we are entering into agreements with Canada, Russia, China and even Bangkok so that we will have bilateral agreements with them to provide work destinations for OFWs,” Bello said.

Bilateral Labor Agreements (BLAs) are vital in order top formalize agreements between the Philippines and other countries and to make sure that the rights and welfare of OFWs are protected.

As OFW deployment is still limited due to travel restrictions in some countries, Bello, in the meantime, advised Filipino workers to continue honing their skills while in the Philippines.

Around 702,000 OFWs have returned to the country and to their families since the start of the pandemic.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) is on top of efforts to assist returning OFWs.

“Meron ding program na tinatawag na Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong o AKAP. Kung hindi pa nakakauwi at nandun sila, [sa ibang bansa] walang trabaho dahil sa pandemya, binigyan namin sila ng tig-200 US dollars pero kung nakauwi na sila, binigyan namin sila ng equivalent na P10,000,” Bello added.

DOLE highlights that the children of OFWs are also receiving aid through scholarship grants.

Bello clarified that not only the active members are receiving aid from DOLE but also those who are not members.

“Generally dapat sa mga active members pero sa panahon ng pandemya kailangan intindihin mo ang kanilang kalagayan. Kahit paano yung ayuda na binibigay sa regular OFWs binibigyan din natin sila,” he added.

“Other DOLE programs for OFWs are OWWA’s Balik Pinas Balik Hanapbuhay (BPBH), Education and Livelihood Assistance Program (ELAP) and Tulong Pangkabuhayan Para sa Pag-unlad ng Samahang OFWs (Tulong Puso),” the agency said in a statement. (TDT)