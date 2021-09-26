COVID-19: UAE reports lowest daily number of cases at 298

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 338,923 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 298 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 734,894.

The ministry also reported one patient who has died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 2,090.

MOHAP also reported 360 individuals who have already recovered from the coronavirus disease, with the total now at 787,166.

This brings the total number of active cases down to 5,638 as of September 26.

Vaccination Updates

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 8,929 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to September 26, Sunday, stands at 19,856,161 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 200.76 doses per 100 people.

To date, around 93.35% of the UAE’s population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 82.61% of its residents have already been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire herd immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.