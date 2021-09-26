COVID-19 cases witness steep decline in Metro Manila – OCTA

The OCTA Research Group said Sunday that the number of COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila have shown a steep decline.

Both the positivity rate and reproduction rate of the capital region has declined to 19 to 20 percent and 0.94 respectively. Authorities earlier said that a virus reproduction rate of less than 1 is ideal.

“Ngayon, medyo bumilis ang pagbaba. Nag-umpisa ‘yan nasa MECQ (modified enhanced community quarantine) tayo. So in part, nakatulong naman ang lockdown natin, at least sa pagbaba ng bilang ng kaso,” said senior fellow at OCTA Research, Guido David.

“At least, sa Metro Manila at saka sa ibang areas, ‘yung nakikita nating pagbaba, may basis naman talaga, ‘di lang case count. Pati positivity rate, bumababa rin… May genuine na pagbaba yan sa nakikita natin.”

The decline in numbers is attributed to the country’s vaccination program and the public adherence to health protocols. As many as 19.6 million individuals in the country have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by September 23, which represented 25.5 percent of the target population for inoculation.

More than 6.7 million have been fully vaccinated so far in Metro Manila and Calabarzon also has a “less than 1” reproduction rate, while Benguet, Cagayan Valley, Negros Oriental and Leyte have recorded a rise in cases, according to David.

“Tinitingnan natin kung may trend ‘yan o baka may clustering lang,” he said.

The decline in cases in Metro Manila is not assured and might still reverse, David said.

“Wala naman tayong assurance na ‘di magbabago yun, unang-una kung ‘di tayo magiingat… May mga paraan para ma-reverse ang trend,” he said.

The Philippines on Saturday registered 16,907 additional COVID-19 cases raising the country’s total to 2,470,175, of which 165,092 are active and the country logged its first COVID-19 case on January 30 last year after a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City was found positive for the disease. (AW)