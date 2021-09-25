VIRAL: Cancer patient leaves ‘thank you’ note to fast-food chain

A thank you post of a cancer patient who left a heartwarming to a fast-food chain’s crew in Cebu City is viral online.

Jollibee manager Mechelle Centurias shared a photo of the handwritten message on her Facebook account last Friday.

“I was told that feedback is a gift. But this one is a totally different gift. It hits me to the core. I couldn’t hold my tears when I read this. One of our guests left this note at the back of his receipt,” Centurias said.

The manager said that after eating silently at the store, the patient left the area and the crew saw the note on the receipt.

“Ithought it was a feedback from a dissatisfied customer but it wasn’t It was a different ‘thank you’ message from someone who had his meal before his Chemotherapy for stage 4 cancer. He was sharing that his doctor gave him 3 months to live,” Centurias said.

The manager said that she tried to look for the customer at the dining area but was told he just left.

“I lost the chance of speaking to him and to give him thanks and encouragement,” Centurias said.

“To this ‘brave someone’ who just prepared himself for a big fight, we pray for your recovery. The 3 months your doctor gave you can be 3 years or 3 decades or longer. God gives miracles. We just have to believe and strengthen our faith,” the manager added.

The post has now over 5,000 reactions online. (TDT)