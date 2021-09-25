Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Truck, car collision in UAE kills three

Photo for illustrative purposes only.

Three young men were killed after their car crashed with a truck at Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road near Umm Al Quwain.

The accident took place at around 4:00 AM on Friday, as per reports from Gulf News.

The victims were identified as R.A.M, O.A., and H.M.H. All three of them were in their 20s.

The truck driver was unhurt after the accident and escaped the crime scene.

Funeral prayers were held at Sahaba Mosque in Sharjah after the Maghreb prayer they were buried in Sharjah cemetery. (TDT)

