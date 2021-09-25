No immediate resumption of deployment of OFWs to Macau in sight due to prevailing COVID conditions

There is no immediate resumption in the deployment of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to Macau in sight.

The Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) said on Friday the deployment still remains suspended.

Ma. Nena German, labor attaché in Macau, said the host territory has yet to accept migrant workers including Filipino workers as its economy has not opened fully due to the threat of the COVID-19.

She said that Macau has stopped accepting both foreign workers and tourists since March 2020, adding that all commercial flights to Macau were canceled or suspended.

German said the territory has zero active cases of the virus and only 63 cases were recorded earlier in the Chinese semi-autonomous region. She added that close to 4,000 OFWs have been repatriated after losing their jobs due to the pandemic and many of them have already returned home through “our arranged repatriation flights.”

The labor attache added that the number of Filipinos in Macau is at 34,180, but it got reduced to 28,639, as of July 2021. The umber continues to decrease as they recorded hundreds of workers that have lost their jobs, every month since January up to July, she added.

Most Filipinos workers in Macau are employed in tourism-related sectors such as hotels, casinos, and restaurants, but there are also others who are working as household service workers. (AW)