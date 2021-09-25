Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Moderna chief predicts COVID pandemic may end in a year

Moderna Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel is anticipating the end of the COVID-19 pandemic in a year.

He said that increased vaccine production and global supplies will help in ending the pandemic.

Bancel said that he was looking at the industry-wide expansion of production capacities over the past six months to ensure enough doses should “be available by the middle of next year so that everyone on this earth can be vaccinated.”

He added that boosters should also be possible while the vaccinations would soon be available even for infants.

He however said that those who don’t get vaccinated risk ending up in hospital adding that the return to normal activity will begin in a year.

Bancel said he also expected governments to approve booster shots for people already vaccinated. (AW)

