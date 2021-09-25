LOOK: World’s biggest ‘art building’ to rise in UAE

A 50-floor and 170-meter-tall world’s biggest piece of art in the form of a building is coming up in the UAE.

The iconic 50-floor tower which will be called the Clothespin Tower as the massive urban skyscraper will be in the shape of a clothespin. It will come up in Dubai by 2026 and it will be the first massive piece of art to allow people to enter and live in it.

Famous Israeli artist Zygo, who is known for his series of ground-breaking sculptures, with the clothespin project being the highlight of his career, has been the inspiration for the project.

As per Zygo’s theory clothespin is one whole object built with two identical halves that complete each other and without each other they don’t mean anything, but together they represent something useful – “a clothespin a symbol of unity, love, peace, and togetherness.”

The tower will have a commercial section for a shopping center, contemporary art galleries, and restaurants, while another part of it will have a luxury hotel and also a residential area with apartments. At the tower, the guests can use cryptocurrency for transactions in the tower’s mall, hotel, and shops.

Entrepreneur Jacob Carl, whose team, along with the artist, is behind the project, said, the tower will be based on Zygo’s clothespin theory which represents “two similar halves drawn apart and coming together, portraying a union of divided souls. “

He added that the construction of the tower is expected to begin in 2023 and end by 2026. (AW)