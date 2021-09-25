LOOK: RAK ruler treks to Jebel Al Sahab summit

His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) shared the view from the summit of Jebel Al Sahab on his Instagram account during his trek to the summit.

“As the early morning sun rises, I photograph and contemplate this enchanting scene created by Almighty God near the summit of Jebel Al Sahab in Ras Al Khaima. A view from the summit of Jebel Al Sahab in Ras Al Khaimah,” said His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr.

“It’s a scene that never fails to elicit happiness, positive energy and optimism, enriching the imagination with the greatness and beauty of nature, amid the majestic mountains of the UAE,” added His Highness.

The Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah has turned into a beautiful oasis with valleys, dams, mountains and a green carpet covering leaving it mesmerising.

The trek starts from Wadi Shawka or Shawka valley, where one can feel a cold breeze and walk past fragrant palm trees, flowers, and plants to move on to Wadi Al Layat, Wadi Al Munai, Wadi Naqab, and Wadi Al Zaytoon.

Wadi Shawka displays the beauty of nature “through its charming environment, mountains and gardens, as well as the plants” that decorate the summit of Al Sahab that allows adventurers to hike the mountain while enjoying nature.

At the summit of Yanas Mountain, one can come across the old houses of the ancestors of the Emirati people depicting the story of their lives full of patience, wisdom and determination. Also Wadi Al Beeh which was established in 1982 is located at the entrance of Jebel Jais, which is the highest mountain in the UAE.

The region of Ras Al Khaimah has 31 dams with a total storage capacity of 26.2 million square meters of water and these dams collected large quantities of rainwater on 11th and 12th January, 2020, amounting to 23.33 million square metres.