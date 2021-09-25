Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Ex-President Gloria Arroyo to run as Congresswoman in upcoming 2022 elections

Former President and House Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo is running for the 2022 elections as Pampanga’s 2nd district representative.

The confirmation of Arroyo’s political plans was confirmed by her son Mikey Arroyo.

Mikey said his mother was nominated under Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats to run for the position.

Arroyo was the country’s first female speaker of the house after replacing then house speaker Pantaleon Alvarez.

She has served for three consecutive terms as representative of Pampanga from 2011 to 2019.

Arroyo was the second female president and served from 2001 to 2010.

Prior to Mikey’s announcement, Arroyo said in previous interviews that she will be retiring from politics and will be focusing on writing books.

It remains unclear what pushed Arroyo to run anew. (AW)

