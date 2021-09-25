Dubai all set to resume 100% capacity of face-to-face classes on October 3

Dubail schools are gearing up for the resumption of face-to-face classes from October 3.

The return of physical classes has been the top agenda in recent months in terms of COVID-19 safety.

In a report on the Khaleej Times, schools have been rearranging classroom seating, and making sure that school buses are compliant with COVID-19 health protocols.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) said that students who wish to continue with distance learning must provide a medical certificate issued by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

Students stuck abroad should continue online learning.

Karim Murcia, principal and CEO of GEMS Al Barsha National School said that regular workshops are being conducted to quell apprehensions on the return of physical classes.

“The return of swimming, school trips, extracurricular activities, performances and assemblies will enable our students to thrive socially and make outstanding progress in their learning. As a school, we are ensuring that we continue to play our role in the community-wide effort to keep our community safe. We adhere strictly to all regulatory guidelines … to ensure our students, staff and parents stay safe and healthy throughout the exciting academic year ahead,” Murcia told Khaleej Times.

There is also constant communication between teachers and students to relay important COVID-19 related information and policies.

“For any parent, visitor or guest entering the school, showing their vaccine card is mandatory. If they are not vaccinated with both doses of any of the vaccines approved by the UAE, then they must show a negative PCR test report that has a 48-hour validity,” Deepika Thapar Singh, principal and CEO of Credence High School said.

The report added that most schools, all staff, and a significant number of students aged 16 and older are vaccinated.

However, schools are now encouraging all students age 12 and older to get inoculated, as well. (TDT)