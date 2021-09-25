Davao set to issue COVID vaccination certificates online

The Davao City government will soon issue vaccination certificates online as it was looking to inoculate around 1.2 million from the city’s 1.8 million population.

Dr. Michelle Schlosser, COVID-19 Task Force Spokesperson, said that fully vaccinated people will soon be able to secure digital vaccination certificates as the national government targets to roll out the Vaccination Certificate or VaxCertPH program.

Schlosser said after the launching of the VaxCertPH program in Metro Manila and Baguio City, the national government is set to launch it in other areas including Davao City.

In an interview on 87.5 FM Davao City Disaster Radio, she said, “The vaccination certificates are very important when you travel abroad, especially for OFWs. Some countries are requiring travelers to be fully vaccinated. That’s the main purpose of the certificates.”

The local government aims to provide an accessible online platform for travelers and non-travelers, she said, adding that the City Information Technology Center (CITC) is coordinating with the national government for the launching of the program nationwide.

The Davao City Vaccination data reveals that as of September 21, there were a total of 536,198 fully vaccinated people while 702,170 already received their first dose.

A vaccination certificate is required for those who are planning to travel abroad to serve proof that an individual has completed the required doses.

Schlosser said the digital certificates will address the rampant misuse of vaccination cards. Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio said that the the city is working hand-in-hand with the DITC to work out the program before it can be made available to the general public. (AW)