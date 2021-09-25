1Sambayan to announce candidate by end of September

Opposition coalition 1Sambayan said that they will be announcing their presidential nominee for the 2022 elections on September 30.

“We are targeting end of the month or before itong mag-filing ng October. However, ito po ay tentative,” 1Sambayan convenor Howard Calleja said.

The group is currently conducting an internal survey to get the pulse of their members on who should be the best one to represent the opposition coalition.

“Sana po magawa namin ibang datos na kailangan pa na pagsasama-samahin at sana po bago matapos ang buwan makapag anunsiyo o makapag desisyon po ang 1Sambayan. Hopefully po, tentative po within the end of the month,” he said.

Calleja said that this information and data are crucial before they call on a new assembly and meeting to announce the candidates.

The group said that they have at least 3 million members nationwide from 123 organizations and coalitions.

“Kailangan lahat kami pumayag sa isang kandidato. Consensus po ‘yan. Kung ‘di magkakaroon ng consensus ang general assembly mapipilitang ibigay ang desisyon sa 24 member convenors” he said.

Talks continue even if some of the candidates have already announced their bids for the top posts.

Calleja added that unity talk is needed more than ever in order to get a fighting chance in the 2022 elections.

“I think the next step is to galvanize, how to put them all together and see where the intention to run for the presidency or the post that they are seeking is more for the intention of service rather than ambition. Sana po ang hangad nila sa posisyon para sa tunay na serbisyo sa bayan at hindi sa ambisyon (Let’s hope they want the position for true service, not ambition),” Calleja said.

The 1Sambayan convenor said that unity talks among Vice President Leni Robredo, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, former senator Antonio Trillanes IV and Sen. Manny Pacquiao continue. (TDT)