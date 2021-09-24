Moreno: Robredo never asked me to run as her VP 

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno clarified that Vice President Leni Robredo did not ask him to run as her VP.

Robredo has yet to announce her 2022 plans while Moreno already declared his presidential bid with Dr. Willie Ong as his running mate.

“In fairness naman kay Ma’am, kay Vice President, hindi naman,” Moreno said.

“Hindi naman, in fairness to Ma’am Leni. I really like her, napakadisenteng babae. I have to give it to her. I am not at liberty to tell you all the details, talks that have done with other people as a matter of respect to them,” he added.

“But there is no such thing. If that is a categorical question, categorical din. No, walang ganu’n,” Moreno continued.

Robredo said that she has been meeting with Moreno and Senator Manny Pacquiao to unite all opposition candidates.

Both Moreno and Pacquiao, however, announced their presidential plans which lead to conclusions that the unity talk has failed.