Latest News

Moreno: Robredo never asked me to run as her VP 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno clarified that Vice President Leni Robredo did not ask him to run as her VP.

Robredo has yet to announce her 2022 plans while Moreno already declared his presidential bid with Dr. Willie Ong as his running mate.

“In fairness naman kay Ma’am, kay Vice President, hindi naman,” Moreno said.

“Hindi naman, in fairness to Ma’am Leni. I really like her, napakadisenteng babae. I have to give it to her. I am not at liberty to tell you all the details, talks that have done with other people as a matter of respect to them,” he added.

“But there is no such thing. If that is a categorical question, categorical din. No, walang ganu’n,” Moreno continued.

Robredo said that she has been meeting with Moreno and Senator Manny Pacquiao to unite all opposition candidates. 

Both Moreno and Pacquiao, however, announced their presidential plans which lead to conclusions that the unity talk has failed.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Isko Moreno not keen on political revenge, jailing enemies 

3 hours ago

Family in Capiz holds 3-day funeral for wrong person after funeral mix-up

3 hours ago

PH seeks to vaccinate 90% of population before 2022 elections 

4 hours ago

JV Ejercito declares senatorial bid in 2022

4 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button