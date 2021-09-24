Latest News

JV Ejercito declares senatorial bid in 2022

Former Senator JV Ejercito wants to make a senate comeback in the 2022 elections after his loss in the 2019 midterm elections. 

Ejercito failed to make it in the midterm polls together with his brother Jinggoy Estrada. 

In an online briefing, Ejercito said that he wants to continue his advocacy on health and transportation.

“Now more than ever, the UHC which is still a work in progress, has to be prioritized and implemented properly. I will work doubly hard in order to achieve this vision. I will work doubly hard in order to achieve this vision,” Ejercito said.

“Ito ang mga dahilan kung bakit kaya ako nagdesisyon na muling humarap sa ating mga kababayan at kumandidato pagka-Senador sa halalan ng 2022,” the former senator added.

Ejercito also cited his clean track record as a senator and former local San Juan official.

“Ihaharap ko muli ang aking track record bilang senador mula 2013-2019. Bago po iyon ay bilang Mayor at Congressman ng San Juan City track record kung saan isinulong natin ang Universal Health Care, pabahay sa ating mga kababayan, at pagtataguyod sa mga kabataan,” he said.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

