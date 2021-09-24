Isko Moreno not keen on political revenge, jailing enemies 

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said he would not engage in revenge politics should he win the presidency in the 2022 elections.

He told an ABS-CBN interview that he’s not inclined on jailing his political enemies.

“Kapag may pananagutan ka, haharap ka sa husgado… pero in my leadership, no abuse will come to you,” Moreno said.

“Ang gustong-gusto marinig nung iilan, ipakulong nang ipakulong nang ipakulong. Hindi ba kayo napagod really?” he asked.

Moreno did not mention the names of individuals currently in jail due to political reasons.

The Manila mayor reiterated his intention to become a ‘healing president’.

“‘Yung paghihigante, galit dito, after ng isang administrasyon, sisisihin yung isang administrasyon, magpapakulong na naman, that’s not me,” he added.

Moreno said that after he won in 2019, he already made peace with former president Erap Estrada and the late Manila Mayor Alfredo Lim.