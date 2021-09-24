Latest News

Isko Moreno not keen on political revenge, jailing enemies 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said he would not engage in revenge politics should he win the presidency in the 2022 elections. 

He told an ABS-CBN interview that he’s not inclined on jailing his political enemies.

“Kapag may pananagutan ka, haharap ka sa husgado… pero in my leadership, no abuse will come to you,” Moreno said.

“Ang gustong-gusto marinig nung iilan, ipakulong nang ipakulong nang ipakulong. Hindi ba kayo napagod really?” he asked.

Moreno did not mention the names of individuals currently in jail due to political reasons.

The Manila mayor reiterated his intention to become a ‘healing president’.

“‘Yung paghihigante, galit dito, after ng isang administrasyon, sisisihin yung isang administrasyon, magpapakulong na naman, that’s not me,” he added.

Moreno said that after he won in 2019, he already made peace with former president Erap Estrada and the late Manila Mayor Alfredo Lim.

 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Moreno: Robredo never asked me to run as her VP 

3 hours ago

Family in Capiz holds 3-day funeral for wrong person after funeral mix-up

3 hours ago

PH seeks to vaccinate 90% of population before 2022 elections 

3 hours ago

JV Ejercito declares senatorial bid in 2022

4 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button