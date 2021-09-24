Latest News

Family in Capiz holds 3-day funeral for wrong person after funeral mix-up

Staff Report

In a bizarre incident, a family in Capiz reportedly held a funeral for three days and mourned their lost loved one only to find out that it was a different person. 

A family member noticed a stark difference in the face and body size of the dead person in the coffin and their relative.

The funeral parlor in Iloilo confirmed that there had been a mix-up of dead bodies, according to an ABS-CBN report. 

The correct body was still at the funeral home, and another person had accidentally been placed in the coffin instead. 

The family’s dead relative has been buried on Thursday. However, they are planning to file charges against the funeral parlor for the mix-up.

