DOH finalizing guidelines on face shield policy 

The Department of Health (DOH) said is currently drafting the final guidelines for the mandatory face shield policy after President Rodrigo Duterte announced that it can be scrapped in open areas.

The DOH said the use of face shields will be refocused to high-risk areas under the 3Cs (closed, crowded, close-contact)as recommended by government experts.

“Ito po ‘yung indoor activities, especially in settings where there is crowding or exposure risk or promotes close contact based on the nature of work, such as with establishments and in transportation,” DOH Spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

The DOH is also studying the possibility of mandating it in indoor and outdoor dining, gatherings or crowded settings. Personal care services would also require the use of a face shield.

“It is highly recommended to use in settings not otherwise stated, especially in alert levels 3, 4 and 5,” Vergeire said.

DILG Spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said that people should continue bringing face shields.

“Mas maganda magdala pa rin ng face shield, ’yun nga lang hindi na naman natin kailangang isuot ito most of the time kung tayo ay nasa outdoor setting,”he said.