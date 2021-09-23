Latest News

Woman, two others jailed for trafficking teenage girl to UAE

A woman is among the three persons who have been sentenced to three years in prison for trafficking a teenage girl.

The accused had lured a 17-year old Pakistani to the UAE on a promise of a well-paid job. 

The sentence was handed down by the Judges at the Dubai Criminal Court, who heard how the woman visited the victim in Pakistan two years ago to offer her a job.

The victim told the Court that she was told by the accused that they would help her increase her income. 

Upon arrival in Dubai on September 14, 2019, she was taken to an apartment in the Al Baraha area to work as a prostitute and was paid AED1,000 for every hotel visit.

In October last year, the woman and her two gang members were arrested at the hotel in a sting operation. The trio was charged with human trafficking and sentenced to three years in prison each followed by deportation.

 

