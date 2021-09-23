Philippine Pavilion ‘Bangkota’ opens volunteer program for Filipinos

Want to be part of the Philippine pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai?

Filipinos based in Dubai can now apply as volunteers to take part in the 182-day Expo at the Philippine Pavilion!

The Philippines Organizing Committee is looking for dedicated and committed individuals for its hospitality and logistics support team.

Here are the requirements you should know:

– Available for a full day, for a maximum of 8 hours per day.

– Timings: 9:30 am – 8:00 pm

– Minimum number of days required is 20 days (for the entire duration of Expo 2020)

– Must be a resident of Dubai, with a valid UAE residence visa

– 21 years old and above

– Must be 5’3’’ (1.60 meters) in height

– Must be fully vaccinated

– Preferably Bilingual (English-Arabic)

Registrations are open until October 31, 2021. Interested applicants can apply and join the Philippines Expo 2020 Dubai Volunteer Program through this link: https://tinyurl.com/49haj7yz