KNOW THE LAW: Is an employer legally bound to provide health cover to staff’s family members?

Dear TFT,

I am employed with a Dubai company. Is my employer legally responsible to provide health insurance cover to my family/dependents as well?

Jessilyn

Reply from Atty. Imran Khan, Legal Consultant at Bin Eid Advocates

Article 11 of Dubai Health Insurance Law No. 11 of 2013 obliges the cover for dependents to the sponsor. Therefore, where a dependent does not receive coverage from an employer, it becomes the responsibility of the family’s sponsor to make an insurance cover.

Article 11 states that “The sponsor shall be obliged of the following:

1. Cover the persons sponsored thereby if they have not been covered by the employer thereof.

2. Bear the cost of such health insurance coverage rather than making the beneficiaries bear such costs.

3. Verify that the health insurance of the persons sponsored thereby is valid for the length of their residence or visiting period.

4. Bear the health services and medical intervention costs in emergencies for any of the persons sponsored thereby if any of them has no health insurance in accordance with the provisions of this Law.

5. Give the persons sponsored thereby the health insurance card.

6. Provide the health insurance policy upon the residence or visiting issuance or renewal of the persons sponsored thereby.

7. Any other obligations specified by the Authority pursuant to the resolutions issued thereby in such concern.”