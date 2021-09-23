Expo 2020 Dubai announces ‘unlimited one-month visit’ for the price of a 1-day ticket

Those who wish to visit Expo 2020 Dubai can have unlimited access to the site for the whole month of October.

The good news? This ‘October Pass’ is being sold for the price of a single-day ticket or AED95 only!

“Get unlimited daily access to Expo in October for the price of a 1-Day Ticket! Be the first to see the world in one place,” the organizers said.

The passes are available until October 15, 2021.

The organizers added that free access is available for kids and youth under 18, tertiary and higher education students, seniors aged 60 years and above, and people of determination (+1 companion at half price).

The international event, which runs from October 1, 2021 until March 31, 2022, will welcome millions of visitors from across the globe to join the making of a new world throughout a six-month celebration of creativity, innovation, humanity, and world cultures.

Tickets for the Expo can be booked through their official website: https://www.expo2020dubai.com/en/tickets-and-merchandise/tickets