Burj Al Arab now offers guided tours for non-guests

Jumeirah Group has announced the launch of ‘Inside Burj Al Arab’, a new hotel tour that allows UAE residents and tourists to discover the most prestigious spaces of the luxurious hotel through a unique immersive experience.

The 90-minute butler-guided tour will take guests on an exclusive journey of discovery, where they will be able to hear about the untold stories of Dubai’s world-famous hotel and uncover what makes the iconic landmark a marvel of architectural innovation.

Jose Silva, chief executive of Jumeirah Group, said that inside Burj Al Arab “a groundbreaking guided tour befitting of the city’s innovative spirit” will showcase both the Jumeirah Group’s luxury hospitality and the “confidence in creating extraordinary guest experiences.”

The tours will include a visit to the hotel atrium and Royal Suite, as well as a stop in the newly curated Experience Suite, where guests can take in interactive digital experiences that trace the history of the hotel back to the original architectural designs.

The tour will end with the visit to the new Uma lounge, where guests can enjoy views of the Arabian Gulf.