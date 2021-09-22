UN Security Council ‘neither democratic nor transparent’ – Duterte

In a severe criticism of the United Nations, President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday said that the world body doesn’t uphold “democracy and transparency.”

Duterte said that the primary responsibility of the UN Security Council which comprises of 15 members was to maintain international peace and security.

In a recorded video address to the UN General Assembly, Duterte said, “Democracy and transparency are concerns that reverberate in the halls of the UN but ironically the Security Council, the pinnacle of your structure, violates every tenet of these values. It is neither democratic nor transparent in its presentation and processes.”

“Many member-states have spoken firmly and we agree. This simply is not right. If the UN is to lead the world out of the many crises we face, things need to change. The UN must empower itself by reforming itself. Therein lies the hope of humanity,” he said.

The UN’s five permanent members are China, France, Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, and the United States and its 10 members elected for two-year terms by the General Assembly, are Estonia, India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico, Niger, Norway, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia, and Vietnam. (AW)