POEA: Monthly deployment of OFWs increases to 70,000

After experiencing a massive drop due to the coronavirus pandemic, deployment of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) is now increasing and reaching 70,000 per month, the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) reported.

POEA administrator Bernard Olalia said some 30,000 land-based and 40,000 sea-based OFWs are deployed monthly.

“Lumuluwag na ‘yung pagbubukas ng ekonomiya ng ilang countries of destination natin pati ‘yung mga travel o border restrictions ay unti unti na ring lumuluwag,” Olalia said in a press briefing.

“Unti-unti na ring gumaganda ‘yung pagde-deploy natin ng mga seafarers,” he added.

Olalia said that among those in demand are health care workers to be deployed to United Kingdom, Germany, and the Middle East “Technologically based” OFWs are likewise in demand, he added.

“Ang cruise ship ay unti-unti na ring nagbubukas,” Olalia said.

A total of 1,456,364 Filipinos abroad have been repatriated since the start of the pandemic last year, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said.

Of the said number, 1,169,447 were OFWs and 296,917 were residents returning from abroad. (NM)