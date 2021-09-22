Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Woman spends AED 12,430+ to book entire business class flight for her dog

Photo from ANI.

A woman from Mumbai, India wows netizens after booking an entire business class flight for her dog.

In a report on News Agency ANI, the woman boarded an Air India flight from Mumbai to Chennai with her Maltese dog named “Bela” and her servant last September 15.

The flight from Mumbai has 12 business seats available.

A Chennai airport official said that the woman spent around $2.5 lakh to book the entire flight.

“The average business class cost for Mumbai-Chennai is around Rs 20,000 (AED 1000) and the said female passenger paid Rs 2.5 lakh (AED 12,430+) for the travel,” the official told ANI.

Air India said that they allow two pets in every flight.

Passengers bringing their pets during flight will also have to be seated in the last row. (TDT)

