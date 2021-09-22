Dubai Consulate open this Friday, September 24 for Filipinos to register to vote – here’s how

Overseas Filipinos based in Dubai and the Northern Emirates are reminded to register at the Philippine Consulate so that they can cast their vote for the upcoming 2022 elections.

To help accommodate more Filipinos, the Consulate will be open this Friday, September 24, to help more Filipinos register to vote.

Philippine Consul General to Dubai and the Northern Emirates H.E. ConGen Paul Raymund Cortes said that as of December 2019, only 35,000 have registered.

“Mahigit kalahating milyon ang ating mga kababayan natin dito sa Dubai at Hilagang Emirates. Pero since December 2019, 35,000 pa lamang ang nakapagparehistro bilang overseas voters dito sa Konsulado natin,” said Cortes in a video message published at the Facebook page of the Philippine Consulate.

He reminded fellow Filipinos that they can only register until September 30.

“I urge all my kababayans in Dubai and the Northern Emirates to please register as overseas voters dito po sa Philippine Consulate General sa Dubai. Magbook na po kayo ng appointment,” said Cortes.

How do I register?

Filipinos based in Dubai and the Northern Emirates should first book an appointment through this link: https://tinyurl.com/DubaiPCG-OVS

After selecting their preferred date and time, they are reminded to bring the following:

– Copy of their passport

– Accomplished Overseas Voter’s Registration Form: https://dubaipcg.dfa.gov.ph/images/2019/OV/2019_OV_form/OVF_1_edited_2020.pdf