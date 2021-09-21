Filipina designer Rojen Morris showcases her collection at New York Fashion Week

Filipino designer, Rojen Morris, showcased her collection at the New York Fashion Week.

For this Rojen collaborated with hair-and-makeup stylist Jan Quijano and her designer’s team associates Carlos Granadillo and Gary Morris.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: Rabiya Mateo showcases modern Filipiniana fashion in New York

Morris owns a modeling and talent agency in the Mid-Atlantic Region in the US and has been raised in Sapang Dalaga, Misamis Occidental in Mindanao, where she owned a ready-to-wear boutique. The agency has large clients based across the Asia Pacific as well as in the US.

After moving to the US, Rojen continued her passion for designing, training, and directing pageants and fashion shows as she gives opportunities to women. Her company provides one-on-one management to its models.

READ ON: Michael Cinco calls on fellow fashion designers to not lose hope, keep on inspiring people

“Building and nurturing a healthy relationship between agency and client and models are essentials for me. I treat them as a part of my family. My models’ careers are carefully thought-out, and it takes time to fully develop them. It really needs hard work,” she said.

She has been designing dresses for five years now and her designs include clothes that her models and her daughter wore during national and international pageant competitions. (AW)