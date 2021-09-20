OFWs to get free legal advice on their concerns back home in PH through POLO-led webinar this September 24

OFWs seeking guidance for their legal disputes back home in the Philippines can soon get free legal advice that will help Filipinos navigate their concerns.

Under the auspices of the Philippine Embassy in the UAE, the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) in Abu Dhabi in partnership with the Integrated Bar of the Philippines – Nueva Ecija Chapter and in cooperation with the Bayanihan Council in Abu Dhabi, will hold the free webinar titled ‘Gabay sa mga Batas ng Pilipinas’ this coming September 24, Friday at 9:30 am UAE time (1:30 pm PH time).

Seasoned lawyers and experts will be giving pro bono advice on legal matters including issues on marital disputes, land claims, inheritance, labor claims, and more.

Panelists include Atty. Chrisel Hipolito-Aguilar and Atty. Ethel Catherine Jean Angeles for Persons and Family Relations, Atty. Dick Fernandez and Atty. Christgilda Villaroman-Catahan for inquiries on acquiring properties, titling, and other concerns on real estate and succession, together with Atty. Maria Carmela Wenceslao and Atty. Jo Anne Padilla for Labor Claims on POEA-Processed workers.

OFWs can send their concerns through Facebook during the open forum as the free webinar will be livestreamed at the POLO Abu Dhabi Facebook page at www.facebook.com/polo.abudhabi.5