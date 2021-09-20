Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Man wins netizens’ hearts after rescuing trapped bird at a shopping center in Dubai

A man has won hearts in Dubai while rescuing a bird from a shopping centre.

The bird was trapped in a shopping centre roof and the man who rescued the creature has been hailed as a community hero. He used a ladder to climb to the front of the Manal Centre in the Naif area of Deira to free the bird.

Having earlier tried using a pole, the man later got a ladder to rescue the bird as the onlookers gathered around to watch.

The footage of the kind gesture was captured in a video on Sunday by a local travel blogger called World with Maria and the bird appeared to have been tangled in wiring on the mall’s front signage.

The blogger wrote that the bird got stuck in some wires, saying, “ Some kind men decided to help it and not just ignore it like everyone else. Only in Dubai!”

Earlier in the close vicinity of the shopping centre, two men had rescued a cat using a blanket which drew praise from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

They were given AED 50,000 by the Ruler’s office in recognition of their good deeds and example to the community. (AW)

