Man smuggles 49 cocaine capsules in his stomach, faces 10-year imprisonment

A 47-year old visitor in Dubai was sentenced to 10 years in prison after attempting to smuggle 49 cocaine capsules in his stomach.

According to the Dubai Criminal Court, the African man was intending the sell cocaine in the UAE.

Aside from imprisonment, the man was also ordered to pay a fine of AED 50,000.

The man arrived at the Dubai Airport in May 2020 and denied having any materials with him that he would like to declare. However, upon an X-ray examination, the man admitted having cocaine in his stomach.

It was later found that 49 capsules of cocaine were in the man’s stomach weighing around a kilogram.

The man said a person in his homeland ordered him to smuggle the cocaine into the UAE in exchange for money. (NM)

