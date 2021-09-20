Facebook pages being monitored in PH to prevent online cheating by students

The National Bureau of Investigation has said that it was monitoring Facebook pages to prevent online cheating.

This came even as the Department of Education (DepEd) is planning to act against students who have resorted to cheating.

Leonor Briones, Education Secretary, said this after it was found that students on a viral Facebook group shared answer keys for their respective exams.

The students have been learning their lessons after the face-to-face classes remain suspended since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Briones said that they will not tolerate the cheating and are seeking assistance from authorities on this. She said that the adults should set a good example and call out such deceit.

The government has already approved limited face-to-face classes in areas with minimal risk of COVID-19 infection which can however be resumed after the host local government unit, parents and guardians give their consent to send children back to in-person classes.

As per the DepEd secretary at least 100 public schools are ready to implement limited face-to-face classes. (AW)