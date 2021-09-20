Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Facebook pages being monitored in PH to prevent online cheating by students

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The National Bureau of Investigation has said that it was monitoring Facebook pages to prevent online cheating.

This came even as the Department of Education (DepEd) is planning to act against students who have resorted to cheating.

RELATED STORY: ‘Online Kopyahan’: FB group accused of encouraging cheating in online learning tests

Leonor Briones, Education Secretary, said this after it was found that students on a viral Facebook group shared answer keys for their respective exams.

The students have been learning their lessons after the face-to-face classes remain suspended since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Briones said that they will not tolerate the cheating and are seeking assistance from authorities on this. She said that the adults should set a good example and call out such deceit.

READ ON: Briones declares official start of School Year 2021-2022: ‘Isn’t that success worthy of celebration?’

The government has already approved limited face-to-face classes in areas with minimal risk of COVID-19 infection which can however be resumed after the host local government unit, parents and guardians give their consent to send children back to in-person classes.

As per the DepEd secretary at least 100 public schools are ready to implement limited face-to-face classes. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Massive loss to art world as Filipina artist Bree Jonson dies at 30

58 mins ago

PH extends Social Security System payment deadline until Sept. 30

1 hour ago

COVID-19 cases in PH expected to peak this October – DOH

2 hours ago

Japanese man claims he only slept 30 minutes a day for 12 years

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button