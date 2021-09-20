COVID-19 cases in PH expected to peak this October – DOH

The COVID-19 pandemic will touch its peak in October despite the slow increase in the number of cases, health experts have said.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire Monday cited experts’ projections about the pandemic reaching its peak. She however said that this could be prevented if Covid-19 response is improved.

Vergeire said that the projections from experts have said that the cases will reach the peak by October.

“If we can improve our response, we’ll not be able to reach that number” she added.

This came after the Octa Research Group claimed that COVID-19 cases may have already reached its peak in the country.

Vergeire however said that there is a continuous increase in the number of cases “although, we can see that the increase in the number of cases have slowed down.”

By Sunday, the Philippines registered 19,271 fresh COVID-19 infections that pushed the overall case count to 2,366,749. On September 11, the country recorded an all-time high of 26,303 new COVID-19 cases. (AW)