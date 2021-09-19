PH issues stamps on name of 4 Filipino Olympic medalists

The authorities in the Philippines have released stamps on the names of recent medalists of the Tokyo Olympics.

The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) on Saturday issued its latest set of stamps to honor four Filipino athletes who won the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games.

Those on whose name the stamps were issued are weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, who won the country’s first Olympic gold medal; boxers Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam, who both won silver medals; and Eumir Marcial, who won a bronze medal also in boxing.

Authorities said that the stamps will highlight the winning moment of each medalist. The PHLPost said that stamps were issued to “celebrate the triumph of four Filipino medalists for bringing honor and pride to the entire nation.”

The PHLPost has also launched stamps with the message: “Keep the Faith! Be a Hero – Save your Family, Save the Economy, Save the Country, Save Lives. Get Your Dose, Fight Coronavirus”.

“The first stamp of its kind in the world – promoting vaccination as a way to fight the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19),” the post added. (AW)