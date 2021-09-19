Filipino player Carlo Biado wins US open pool championship

Filipino pool player Carlo Biado has defeated Singapore’s Aloysius Yapp to win the 2021 US Open Pool Championship.

The championship was held in Atlantic city on Sunday and Biado won the final match against Yapp on a score of 13-8.

The Filipino player won 10 racks in a row to bag the title against Yapp.

Biado dedicated the victory to his family saying he was “very happy because this event is one of my dreams.”

Earlier, Yapp had defeated Filipino player Dennis Orcollo, 11-6, in the semifinal round and ousted Japan’s Naoyuki Oi, 11-9, to book his spot in the finals.

Biado is set to receive a cash prize of $50,000 or around Php2.5 million.

He had previously won the gold in the 2017 World 9-Ball Championship and 2017 Southeast Asian (SEA) games. Biado won a gold medal in the doubles, along with Warren Kiamco, in the 2015 edition of the SEA Games and has joined Efren ‘Bata’ Reyes in the list of Filipino titleholders of the tournament.

Reyes won the title in 1994. (AW)